Deputies recover body of Newnan man from West Point lake in Troup County

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said investigators identified a body found on Monday floating in West Point Lake.

The sheriff's office received a call at 5:23 p.m. reporting a possible body in the lake near Lower Glass Bridge Road.

Deputies said it was the body of Newnan resident Marcus Lee Caswell, 46. It had a single gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

