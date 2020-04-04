Deputies: Police standoff with man in car on Cartersville road

Deputies and police officers are trying to defuse a tense standoff situation outside of a Cartersville home Saturday morning.

Two Bartow County Sheriff Deputies tell FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda that a heavy law enforcement presence in Cartersville near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Collins Street is a police standoff with an individual in a car parked outside a home.

According to the deputies, the standoff has been active for several hours.

FOX 5 cameras saw deputies laying out barriers at the intersection of the two streets.

Over a speaker, law enforcement was heard saying that "I can help you out man ... exit the car."

Witnesses say the standoff has continued for hours and that they heard at least one gunshot, but that has not been confirmed with police.

This is a breaking story. If you have any information on the situation, please contact newstips@fox5atlanta.com.