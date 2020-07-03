Deputies new photos of suspects in Cherokee County shooting death

Cherokee County investigators released new photos on Friday of two men deputies would like to speak with regarding a deadly shooting last week.

Investigators say they found 41-year-old JonDavid Russell Johnson shot on the street near the intersection of Wade Green Road and Highway 92 in Acworth on June 26. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities believe the two men seen in a photos release Friday hung out at this Shell gas station all day casing the area and the victim's movements.

Immediately after the shooting, investigators were on the lookout for these two women, 30-year-old Krystal Dianna Campbell and 33-year-old Shene Lucretia Kirk as persons of interest in connection with the case. Authorities say they located Campbell's car abandoned in a remote part of Gordon County following the homicide. Both women have active warrants for them for prior crimes.

Investigators say the two men they are looking for have distinctive right forearm tattoos. They’re also looking for their 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot. The Pilot has chrome accents on the mirrors as well as front and rear bumpers.

Both men should be armed and dangerous, deputies say.