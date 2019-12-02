Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Identities of 3 found dead in Rockdale County home released

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Rockdale County said they found three people dead inside a home during a welfare check on Monday afternoon. Investigators have since released the names of those found dead.

It happened in the 4100 block of Sweetwater Lane near Valley Woods Circle NE. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home just after 2:30 p.m. to find three people dead.

Deputies said 50-year-old Michael Curry, 25-year-old Jaydah Curry, and 19-year-old Joshua Baker were identified late Tuesday as the deceased.

Details surrounding the deaths have not been released.

