Deputies: Georgia man goes missing on New Year's Eve

Deputies need your help finding a Haralson County man who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Oscar Eugene Swafford was last seen on New Year's Eve. (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia State Patrol said that 69-year-old Oscar Eugene Swafford was last seen around 6:15 Tuesday afternoon on Hamrick Road at Wagon Trail Road in Bremen.

Swafford is believed to be traveling on foot.

Officials described Swafford as a white male with a height of 6'1" and a weight of around 300 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue sneakers, and a ball cap.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Swafford, please call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.