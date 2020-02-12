Deputies: Coweta County girl shot inside her home

A Coweta County girl was hospitalzed after she was shot inside her home late Tuesday night.

Girl shot at home

Detectives aren't saying much about the investigation which centers around a home in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Church Road outside of Grantville.

Late Tuesday night someone started shooting and the girl was hit by at least one bullet. She was taken to the hospital. Investigators on the scene weren't able to give us her condition.

We are also waiting to learn the girl's age and what may have led up to the shooting.

Detectives search for clues

Coweta County Sheriff deputies spent hours processing the scene at the rural home overnight. A large number of evidence markers could be seen in the front yard and detectives combed through a shed and the woods in the back, looking for clues.