Deputies: 3 found dead in Rockdale County home

Deputies in Rockdale County said they found three people dead inside a home during a welfare check on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 4100 block of Sweetwater Lane near Valley Woods Circle NE. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home just after 2:30 p.m. to find three people dead.

Details surrounding the deaths have not been released.

