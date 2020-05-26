Deputies: 3 arrested in Carroll County double shooting investigation

article

Deputies have arrested three people accused of being involved in a double shooting at a home in Carroll County, Georgia.

Officials say they were called to a home in the area of Twin Oaks drive in the early morning hours of May 24.

When they got to the scene, officials say they discovered two victims, a man and a woman who were both in their 20's, shot. Three children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Medics rushed the victims to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to officials, witnesses were able to identify multiple suspects involved. Deputies have now arrested one woman and two men, identified as 25-year-old Bonnie Lee Bass, 24-year-old Christopher Wayne McPherson, and 24-year-old Jonathan Tyler Gaddy, who are allegedly connected to the crime.

Bass is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. McPherson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children. Gaddy is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violating probation.

Officials say more charges will be expected at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.