Deputies: 2 people shot leads to SWAT standoff in Rockdale County

Two people were shot leading to a SWAT standoff in Rockdale County on Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, this started as a call of two people shot near Broad and Spring streets. The condition of those two people were not immediately known, but deputies said they were able to track the shooter.

A SWAT team was called out to a home along Hill Street where the gunman is believed to be held up. It was not clear if the shooter was alone or if someone else was with him inside the house.

Residents were not being allowed in or out of the neighborhood while the SWAT team tried to coax the man out and surrender peacefully.

Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting and the names of the victims have not been released. The name of the shooter was also being withheld due to the early stages of the investigation.