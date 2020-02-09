Dense and Freezing Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., black ice possible across north Georgia

article

There is a high concern for not only dense fog Sunday morning, but also freezing fog. This could cause an icy glaze on roads with very little warning.

The snow has ended across areas North of metro Atlanta where snow totals were between 3 and 5 inches. Roads will remain hazardous overnight with black ice being a problem. Any moisture left behind is expected to refreeze on roadways.

Also for extreme North Georgia, some snow and slush will remain on the roadways. That too will refreeze overnight creating hazardous driving conditions.

Hours after the snow moved out dense fog began to roll in. A Dense Fog Advisory now in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Expect the fog to be widespread.

Areas that fall 32 degrees or below tonight will continue to have the moisture from the fog freeze to roadways and other exposed surfaces.

The most likely areas for that will be across northeast Georgia where the highest snow totals occurred Saturday.

Visibility in some areas could be down less than 1/4 mile. drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution through 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Georgia should have a little bit of a rest on Sunday but come Monday through Thursday there's the likelihood of heavy downpours leading to flooding. The initial forecast calls for up to 7 inches of rain across the Deep South with some totals even reaching a foot locally.

