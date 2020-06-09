Democrats battle for chance to challenge Sen. David Perdue in November

Democrats in Georgia took to the polls to decide who they want to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, and Sarah Riggs Amico are headlining the race to vie for the chance to unseat Perdue in November’s election.

Amico, who was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, has highlighted her business experience and is supported by unions. She said her campaign was built on all the right things, for all the right reasons.

"We set out last August with a campaign that was about being a champion for working families. We set out with a campaign that wanted to create a space for economic justice, voting rights, and affordable access to healthcare for every American, and if you think about it, when we launched last August we could have never known just how resonant those themes would be, but certainly today more than ever,” Amico told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes.

Ossoff, who recently wrote his campaign a check for $450,000, is seeking to win the primary outright without a runoff.

The media executive was a political newcomer when he ran in a special election in 2017 to fill Georgia’s 6th Congressional seat. He narrowly lost to Republican Karen Handel, who would be unseated herself the following year by Rep. Lucy McBath.

Ossoff is running on a platform to end corruption in politics and has some heavyweight support including Rep. John Lewis. He says that distinguishes him from the other Democratic candidates.

He and his wife voted early on Friday but told FOX 5’s Claire Simms it is wrong that so many Georgians have to wait so long to vote.

Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, argues that she is a more experienced politician who can attract voters statewide

Supporters were out Tuesday waving signs and drumming up last-minute support.

Tomlinson told FOX 5’s Denise Dillon that voting is the best way to be heard by the government.

Other Democrats in the race include former ACLU of Georgia head Maya Dillard Smith, Air Force veteran James Knox, and Marckeith DeJesus.

If no one wins 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will face each other in a runoff election on August 11.

Perdue, a close Trump ally, is seeking a second term in November as Republicans look to hold the White House and a Senate majority. He drew no GOP primary opposition.

Democrats hope to be competitive in both the Perdue race, as well as a November special election to fill the last two years of the term of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a race in which Kelly Loeffler currently holds the seat by appointment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report