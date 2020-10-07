Delta now a major hurricane, will bring tropical downpours to Georgia this weekend

article

Delta has strengthened back into a major hurricane as of Thursday evening and continues to set its sights on the Louisiana coast for landfall late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

As of Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern, Delta was a Category 3 hurricane with sustained surface winds of 115 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the eye and tropical-storm-force winds about 160 miles from the center. Additional strengthening is possible overnight.

Delta was located about 310 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, and moving north-northwest at 12 mph. That storm is expected to fully turn north overnight and then shift north-northeastward Friday into the evening hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana with additional Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings extending beyond that.

The biggest threats to the coast are storm surge, wind damage, fresh-water flooding, and tornadoes.

Delta is expected to hold as a hurricane until it moves into central Louisiana early Saturday morning. That’s when some of the bands of rain associated with the tropical system will start to move into Georgia.

The center should be over northeast Mississippi by early Sunday morning, weakening to a tropical depression.

Still, a lot of tropical moisture will still be associated with the system through the weekend. Some of that moisture will make its way into Georgia, but the bands will come in waves and not a steady rain.

Oct. 8, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

There will be periods of heavy rain across north Georgia and some localized flooding is possible with between 1 and 3 inches of rain possible.

Oct. 8, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The threat of severe weather such as a spin-up tornado or straight-line winds is minimal, but it could be gusty at times and the wind will shift over the weekend.

Oct. 8, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Oct. 8, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Once the rains move out this weekend, it will set up a nice work week.

