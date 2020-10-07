Delta expected to restrengthen, turn towards Louisiana

article

The ninth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been over the Yucatan Peninsula for most of the day on Wednesday but is expected to soon set its sights on Louisiana.

Oct. 7, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

As of 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Delta had sustained winds of 85 mph and was centered about 55 miles north-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and about 580 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

Oct. 7, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Delta is expected to strengthen again over the next 24 hours and turn to the north on Thursday. The storm has the coast of Louisiana in its crosshairs.

Advertisement

Oct. 7, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Delta is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds with it as early as Friday morning to the Gulf Coast. Already, a Hurricane Watch from High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Oct. 7, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

North Georgia can expect increasing clouds on Friday and then scattered tropical showers on Saturday and Sunday. It will not rain all day either day, and the risk for severe weather and flooding is very low.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.