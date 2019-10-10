Deliberations to resume Friday morning in murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer

Deliberations have resumed in the murder trial of a former DeKalb County police officer accused in the 2015 shooting death of an Air Force veteran.

The jury had a question around 10:30 a.m. They asked the judge if they were unable to reach an agreement on certain counts if that invalidated the other charges they reached an agreement on. The judge told them no and to continue to deliberate.

The jury was let go around 3:30 p.m. and told to be back at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The judge said they will discuss an Allen Charge, a legal remedy which is designed to help deadlocked or indecisive juries.

Former officer Robert Olsen could face life in prison if convicted of murdering Anthony Hill. The jury is considering charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath by a public officer, and making a false statement.

Thursday marks day four of deliberations. Earlier this week, the judge in the case revealed the jury didn't receive a copy of jury instructions when they began deliberating last Friday morning.

Presiding Judge Latisha Dear Jackson called it an innocent mistake, telling attorneys she believed the documents were placed in a separate pile from other exhibits that were sent back to the jury room. The judge told the jury what happened, and the documents were given to members as they resumed their deliberations on Tuesday.

The jury indicated before they broke for the day on Monday that they had come to a unanimous decision on some of the charges but could not reach an agreement on other charges. On Tuesday morning, the jury requested to review statutes pertaining to the felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

On Monday, a question asked by the jury may have given some indication of how they are leaning.

Their question to the judge was “if jurors find Robert Olsen guilty on Count 4 (violation of oath of office by a police officer), do they have to also find him guilty of count 2 (felony murder)?"

Jackson told jurors they could find Olsen guilty of the lesser charge and not guilty of felony murder.

Hill, who was an Afghan war veteran who suffered from mental illness, was naked and unarmed when Olsen shot and killed him on March 9, 2015, after the officer responded to multiple 911 calls at the Chamblee apartment complex.

Prosecutors maintained Olsen used excessive force but defense attorneys argue he acted in self-defense.