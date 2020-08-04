DeKalb K-9 officer killed while chasing rape suspect

A DeKalb County K-9 deputy has been shot and killed while chasing a fugitive Tuesday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the incident started when deputies were searching for a rape suspect they heard was in the Kimberly Way area of southwest Atlanta.

While patrolling, a deputy spotted the fugitive and began a foot chase.

Officials say in the chase, a deputy shot his weapon and accidentally hit a K-9 officer. The dog was killed in the shooting.

DeKalb County Chief Deputy Randy Akies identified the K-9 officer who died as Officer Blue.

Akies said the shooting was a "tragedy" for the Blue's handler and the entire DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect involved in the chase is still at large.

