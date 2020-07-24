DeKalb County teachers resigns after accusation of disturbing social media post

The special education teacher accused of making a disturbing comment on Facebook is no longer employed with the DeKalb County Schools District, officials confirmed Friday morning.

A Tweet from the official DeKalb County Schools page read, "DeKalb County School District administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts on July 22, 2020. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district."

Outrage sparked from community members over the comment on Facebook from July 22 which appears to be from the account of a metro Atlanta special education teacher.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Dozens of FOX 5 viewers voiced their concerns not only through emails but phone calls into our newsroom.

Advertisement

The message was posted under a picture showing a young child in a diaper being held down with a knee to their neck. FOX 5 viewers sent screenshots of the controversial message.

The comment read, "Again! You’re doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back, one on the neck, and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f---ing around!"

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.