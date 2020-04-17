Dekalb County SWAT standoff

The Dekalb County SWAT team has sealed off a home where a gunman is believed to holed up inside.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night police responded to a shots fired call in the 61-hundred block of Raintree Bend. Investigators say when an officer and an officer trainee approached a home in their squad car, someone standing in the driveway started shooting. The officers backed up and their car was hit by at least one bullet, neither officer was hurt.

Lithonia High School police staging area

The officers called for backup, eventually leading to the SWAT team arriving on the scene. Police are using a negotiator trying to talk the suspected shooter out of the home. Detectives think there could be more than one person inside but are not sure if anyone is still in the house. A Dekalb Police helicopter could be seen keeping a close watch on the home. Police set up a staging area nearby at Lithonia High School. The Chief of Police is at the scene monitoring the situtation.

Some people living in some nearby houses left for their own safety but police call the neighborhood evacuation voluntary.

