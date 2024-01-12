Expand / Collapse search
Stay bullet injuries woman inside DeKalb County motel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:15PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering after a stray bullet flew into a DeKalb County motel room, striking her in the back.

It happened at around 7 p.m. at a motel located along the 5300 block of Snapfinger Park Drive, off the Panola Road exit off of Interstate 20.

A 46-year-old woman was found shot in her room by officers, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired outside the motel, with one entering her room and striking her.

A description of the shooter and a motive behind the shooting have not been released.

Investigators spent the evening speaking to witnesses, combing over the scene for physical evidence, and reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.