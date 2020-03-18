DeKalb County Schools fires Towers High School principal

The DeKalb County School Board has terminated Towers High School principal LaKeisha Nicole Griffith.

Towers High School Principal LaKeisha Nicole Griffith was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Dec. 18.

Griffith had been on administrative leave with pay on Sept. 17, 2020, after being arrested. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Dec. 18 on charges of theft by conversion and forgery in the fourth degree.

According to arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5, the DeKalb County Schools Police claim Griffith “alter[ed] a money order made out to Towers High School by writing her name” and depositing the money order into her private checking account. The warrant does not specify the amount of money involved.

The warrants were issued Dec. 18.

Griffith has been the principal at Towers since the 2018-2019 school year.

Griffith has been the principal at Towers since the 2018-2019 school year but has worked for DeKalb schools full time since August 2006.

She was fired from the Atlanta Police Department in 2004 and charged with financial identity fraud after an Office of Professional Standards report showed she used a police officer’s bank card to make online purchases at a DeKalb County hardware store.

