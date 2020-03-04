DeKalb County police: Fast-food worker shoots customer

DeKalb County police are questioning a fast-food worker who they say shot one of his customers.

Police rope off the Checkers where the shooting took place

It happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Checkers on Candler Road.

FOX 5 talked with Tracy Farley who said her son was with the man who got shot. According to Farley, her son and another guy left her house to get a late-night meal. There was a mix-up with their order and words were exchanged. That's when Farley said shots were fired.

Bullet shatters order

Farley said her son was grazed by a bullet. The guy he was with was shot in the shoulder/neck area. Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police took to the employee in for questioning. Information about any possible charges have yet to be released.

I'm thanking God that God spared my son. It was God's grace. — Tracy Farley

Farley can't understand how a trip to get a bite to eat can end in gunfire. She called the whole thing senseless and asks people to put down their guns.