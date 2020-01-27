DeKalb County looks to extend moratorium on dollar stores

DeKalb County last month placed a 45-day moratorium on new so-called small box stories. Those shops include the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar General.

APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO READ RESOLUTIONS

The commission has since made plans to extend That moratorium, but not everyone is on board. Some residents said not everyone can afford Walmart and Target prices, especially those on a tight or fixed budget.

Commissioner Cochran-Johnson wants to extend that by another 45 days. She said data proves the saturation of the stores can cause problems. She said it drives out grocery stores and some of her constituents have said there are just too many.

APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO VIEW STATEMENTS

A spokesperson from Dollar General released the following statement:

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar released the following statement: