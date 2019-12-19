DeKalb County firefighters battle blaze in 2 structures

Massive flames engulf two separate abandoned houses in DeKalb County.

Firefighters said the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Flat Shoals Road.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to battle the flames.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after crews arrived on the scene. It spotted firefighters working to put out the blaze.

Investigators said they don't suspect foul play.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.