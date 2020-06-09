DeKalb County extending voting at 7 polling locations

DeKalb County is extending voting hours for seven polling places after major delays and long lines hampered Georgia's primary election.

A superior court judge extended voting after delays due to "technical and logistical issues," officials said.

"Although voters were offered provisional ballots, this extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting," DeKalb County officials said in a statement.

Some polling locations will only have their time extended for a few minutes after the usual 7 p.m. deadline. One polling place, Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur, will see voting extended to after 10 p.m.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

The list of polling places and extensions are as follows:

Advertisement

Narvie J. Harris Elementary, 3981 McGill Drive, Decatur - 7:45 p.m.

Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston - 7:29 p.m.

Medlock Elementary School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur - 7:15 p.m.

Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain - 7:45 p.m.

Stephenson Middle School, 922 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain - 7:30 p.m.

Kittredge Magnet School, 1663 East Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta - 9:26 p.m.

Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur - 10:10 p.m.

MORE: 19 Cobb County precincts to stay open until 8 p.m.

Voters will be allowed to place their ballots as long as they are in line at the extended time.

MORE: Fulton County polling hours extended following day of voting issues