DeKalb County boy, 11, dies of coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak in Georgia has claimed the life of one of the youngest patients in the state so far.

FOX 5 News has learned an 11-year-old boy in DeKalb County has passed away. He's one of the more than 175 deaths in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Health, he had an underlying health condition.

As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 5,000.

App users click here for live updates

Governor Kemp hopes his statewide shelter-in-place order, which takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday, will turn the tide.

MORE: Shelter-in-place order for Georgia

RESOURCES: