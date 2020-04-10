DeKalb County police search for missing man

DeKalb County police are searching for a missing man.

Police confirmed Thursday, that they are investigating the disappearance of Marques Lawrence.

According to Lawrence's family, he had been missing for 72 hours as of Thursday.

Investigators believe Lawrence left on foot. Police said they are not sure what he could be wearing because the person who filed the missing person's report was not the last person to see him.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on Lawrence's whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.