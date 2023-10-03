Decatur police asking people to avoid Vista Brook Drive

Decatur police officers are on the scene of an incident on Vista Brook Drive in Decatur.

Vista Brook Drive is located between McLendon Drive and Valley Brook Road.

The police department has not said why they are in the area, but they are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

McLendon Elementary School is in the area.

This story is breaking.

