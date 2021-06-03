Police: Man found shot to death on NW Atlanta road

Police are working to figure out what led up to the death of a man found shot in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they received a report of a person down on the 2200 block of Perry Boulevard around 8:10 Thursday.

At the scene, officers found an adult man dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released the circumstances behind his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

