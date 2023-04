DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Aylesbury Loop in Decatur.

It reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. at Thornberry Apartments.

Police say a man is dead. The age and name of the victim is unknown at this point. A car with bullet holes could be seen being towed from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA