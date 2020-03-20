Deadly Dekalb County home invasion

A home invasion leaves a man dead.

Police say the victim and three others were inside a house on Ellenwood's River Road. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night three masked gunmen burst into the place and demanded money. Someone started shooting, striking the victim. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive. Officers say the man who died lived in the house where the crime took place. His name has not been released.

The shooters all fled. Other than saying they were young, officers on the scene could not give us a good description. They also did not say if the gunmen fled on foot or in a car.

No one else was hurt.