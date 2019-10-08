DEA agents involved in northwest Atlanta shooting

The Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed several of its agents were involved in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened a little before 4:30 p.m. near Hollywood Road and Ada Avenue. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted police investigating the scene.

Federal officials said no agents were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said they are still searching for several more people, but several people are in custody.

The DEA did not reveal why agents were in the area.