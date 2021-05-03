Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:34 PM EDT until THU 10:38 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:04 AM EDT until THU 3:37 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:34 AM EDT until TUE 10:22 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:34 AM EDT until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
DC 14-year-old who graduated high school early makes decision after being accepted to 14 colleges

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

A D.C. 14-year-old is graduating high school early and is getting ready for college -- and he's already decided what school he'll be attending this fall!

Curtis Lawrence III says he'll be attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where he'll be double majoring in biology and computer science.

The teen was accepted to 14 colleges – including Harvard, Yale, Howard, Morehouse and Morgan – and has received $1.6 million in scholarships for the fall.

His mother Malene said the process for preparing for college started when her son was in the seventh grade.

"We've taught them from an early age that education is key to opening up the opportunities and having access to things that they want to life," his father Curtis told FOX 5.