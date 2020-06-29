Data shows COVID-19 spike continuing in Georgia, new executive order expected from governor

Georgia set a new record high Monday for single-day increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The governor is expected to issue an executive order related to the on-going pandemic.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, More than 2,300 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Since Friday, 6,422 cases have been reported bringing the total to 79,417.

While cases continue to increase in the Peach State, the number of deaths remains low. There have only been 14 deaths in the past 72 hours.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to release a new executive order regarding the coronavirus. His original executive order was set to expire at the end of the month.

On this Twitter page Monday, Kemp said he spoke with the heads of Grady Health Systems, Tift Regional Medical System, and Eastside Medical about the current COVID-19 situation.

"Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and continue to follow the guidance provided by public health officials. Together, we can protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians!" Kemp wrote.

He also thanked the Georgia National Guard for their roles in testing and support of long-term care facilities.

"While encouraged by our progress (hospital surge capacity, increased testing, PPE availability, etc.), the fight against COVID-19 is far from over," Kemp wrote.

No word on what the governor’s new executive order will entail.

