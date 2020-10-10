Damage seen at Newnan High School, other areas of Coweta County

article

One of the many areas reporting damage from Saturday’s severe storms was Coweta County.

FOX 5 viewer Sarah Woods shared a photo of trees down along Howard Hughes Road, one of the many locations given Saturday during live weather coverage by the FOX 5 Storm Team. The area had been under a Tornado Warning.

The photo shows the trees blocking the roadway.

Newnan High School after a storm prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Tiffany Carroll)

A couple of miles away, FOX 5 viewer Tiffany Carroll shared photos of Newnan High School where debris appearing to be insulation and roofing materials was seen scattered across the front of the school.

Officials confirmed there were several trees down across the county and a few downed power lines.

There were no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service will likely survey the area to see if the damage was caused by a tornado.

