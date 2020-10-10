Expand / Collapse search
Damage seen at Newnan High School, other areas of Coweta County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Newnan
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Trees down along Howard Hughes Road in Newnan after a storm that prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020.

NEWNAN, Ga. - One of the many areas reporting damage from Saturday’s severe storms was Coweta County.

FOX 5 viewer Sarah Woods shared a photo of trees down along Howard Hughes Road, one of the many locations given Saturday during live weather coverage by the FOX 5 Storm Team. The area had been under a Tornado Warning.

The photo shows the trees blocking the roadway.

Newnan High School after a storm prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Tiffany Carroll)

A couple of miles away, FOX 5 viewer Tiffany Carroll shared photos of Newnan High School where debris appearing to be insulation and roofing materials was seen scattered across the front of the school.

Officials confirmed there were several trees down across the county and a few downed power lines.

Newnan High School after a storm prompted a Tornado Warning on Oct. 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Tiffany Carroll)

There were no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service will likely survey the area to see if the damage was caused by a tornado.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.