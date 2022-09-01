'Don't touch us': Dalton shoplifting suspects made off with 'large amount' of fragrances, police say

article

Police in Dalton are looking for three people caught on surveillance cameras stealing fragrances from a store.

The Dalton Police Department said Ultra on West Walnut Avenue was robbed on Aug. 23.

Ultra employees told investigators they saw three people enter the store together and all three picked up baskets and filled them with fragrance bottles.

One of the people allegedly told the store manager, "Don't touch us," when the manager offered to hold the baskets for them while they continued shopping. The manager backed off and the suspects left the store.

Police released images of two women and a man wearing facemasks. One woman had long braids and a white "Rugrats" t-shirt. The second suspect wore her hair in a long braid with a red cap, a light blue or gray cardigan and a gray t-shirt. The third wore a plain white t-shirt and a black hat with various logos.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9280.