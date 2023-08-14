Philadelphia man reported missing in northwest Georgia

article

Police in Dalton are searching for a 45-year-old Philadelphia man after his car was found in the parking of a motel he had checked out of at least a week earlier.

Sean Michael Currie had been staying at the EconoLodge at 150 N. Tibbs Road starting the night of July 29. He had extended his stay the evening of Aug. 2, but then vanished.

Dalton Police say investigators do not have any evidence of criminal foul play in his disappearance. After reaching out to family members, investigators say Currie had recently sold his home and may have been going through some mental health issues.

Sean Michael Currie (Dalton Police Department)

Currie is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Detective Jason Robinson by phone at 706-278-9085, extension 9-180, or by email at jmrobinson@daltonga.gov.