Police issue warning about criminals targeting Atlanta rideshares

article

Atlanta officers have a warning for ride-share drivers and passengers in the city.

The Atlanta Police Department says they are investigating a series of incidents involving criminals who are posting as riders.

Officers say it starts with a call for an Uber or Lyft but ends with the driver getting robbed or carjacked.

"In these cases, the drivers arrive to pick up the alleged rider and somehow get duped into getting out of their cars for one reason or another, only to find themselves being carjacked or having their car and valuables stolen by perpetrators who work together to pull off the crime," the APD said.

Police are urging rideshare drivers to position their vehicles in a way that allows them to leave a location quickly and easily if needed.

The APD says if a rider tries to get you to step out of your car, "leave immediately."

If you have any information about the crimes, please call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.