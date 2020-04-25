Crews search for missing kayaker in Lake Allatoona

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began a search Saturday for after a man fell off his kayak in Lake Allatoona.

Authorities confirmed they are searching for the missing man near the Little River Marina at Lake Allatoona in the 6900 block of Bells Ferry Road in Canton.

Investigators told FOX 5, they received a call about a possible body in the lake shortly after 5 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Cherokee County Fire Department are assisting in the search.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.