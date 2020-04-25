Crews search for body of missing person in Lake Allatoona

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began a search Saturday for a body in Lake Allatoona.

Authorities confirmed they are working to find a male body near the Little River Marina in the 6900 block of Bells Ferry Road in Canton.

Investigators told FOX 5, they received a call about a possible body in the lake shortly after 5 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Cherokee County Fire Department are assisting in the search.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 5 News at 10 for updates.