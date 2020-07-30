Crews extinguish fire at a Gwinnett County business

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire at a business Thursday afternoon.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue services, the fire broke out at Quinn House Thrift store located in the 200 block of Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, officials confirmed.

Investigators said the business was closed during the time of the fire.

Firefighters were on scene working to contain the fire for at least 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

No word on what caused the fire.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.