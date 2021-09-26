COVID-19 booster shots: Who is eligible, how to find them in Georgia

Both the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for older, at-risk adults.

The Department of Public Health in Georgia followed suit by saying it would follow the guidance and recommendations of the CDC regarding booster administration.

About 60 million Americans meet eligibility for a third dose, and 20 million of those are now at least 6 months out from their second dose of the vaccine.

The guidance only applies to individuals who initially received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Older, at-risk Americans begin receiving COVID-19 booster shots

Not sure if you qualify? Shots are recommended to people based on this criteria:

Ages 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their primary series.

Ages 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their primary series.

Ages 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Adults at increased risk to COVID-19 exposure

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

When will other vaccines be approved?

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky provided context for new booster dose guidance, which applies only to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in a statement:

"ACIP only reviewed data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available."

Where are booster shots offered?

The Georgia Department of Public Health can help you find a COVID vaccination location near you. The DPH will administer booster does at health departments starting Sept. 27.

You can go to vaccines.gov to find some of the thousands of places around the country where you can get a shot

CVS Health announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS