Couple wanted by Georgia police for questioning in theft

‘Tis the season of giving, but police in southeast Georgia are searching for a pair that appeared to be going the opposite direction.

The Glynn County Police Department released four images from surveillance video showing what appears to be a couple standing in front of a Salvation Army red kettle. Police said the images were taken at the Walmart located along the Altama Connector around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The images show the couple together, at first, standing in front of the kettle that was left unattended. The man then appears to go looking around as the woman continues to stand in front of the display. The next two images appear to show the woman reaching for the kettle.

Police said they would like to speak to the two about a theft.

Anyone with information can call Glynn County Police Investigations at 912-554-7802 or anonymously at 912 264 1333 or 912 554 7854.

