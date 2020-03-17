Coronavirus cases rise to 620 in Georgia, 25 deaths reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths from the virus continues to rise in Georgia as health officials work to test more patients.

As of Sunday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 620, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths increasing from 20 to 25.

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 60 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-six percent of patients were 60+.

In the new numbers reported by the Georgia Department of Health, 62 of Georgia's 159 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, more than 4,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.

Cases by county:

Fulton - 111

Cobb - 67

Bartow - 56

DeKalb - 53

Dougherty - 52

Gwinnett - 27

Cherokee - 18

Lee - 16

Carroll - 16

Clayton - 13

Richmond - 10

Clarke - 10

Coweta - 9

Fayette - 9

Floyd - 9

Hall - 9

Lowndes - 8

Henry - 7

Forsyth - 5

Chatham - 4

Douglas - 4

Glynn - 4

Gordon - 4

Newton - 4

Paulding - 4

Polk - 4

Troup - 4

Columbia - 3

Lamar - 3

Peach - 3

Baldwin - 2

Butts - 2

Early - 2

Effingham - 2

Laurens - 2

Muscogee - 2

Oconee - 2

Pickens - 2

Rockdale - 2

Spalding - 2

Sumter - 2

Terrell - 2

Tift - 2

Whitfield - 2

Worth - 2

Barrow - 1

Bibb -1

Charlton - 1

Chattooga - 1

Clinch - 1

Coffee - 1

Dawson - 1

Heard - 1

Houston - 1

Lincoln - 1

Lumpkin - 1

Miller - 1

Monroe - 1

Randolph - 1

Tattnall - 1

Turner - 1

Twiggs - 1

Unknown - 27

Advertisement

County numbers are based on patient county of residence when health officials were notified. State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Since the first cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health state of emergency, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE: Mayor signs bill to bring relief for Atlanta airport businesses' employees

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

At least two Georgia cities imposed nighttime curfews for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.