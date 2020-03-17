Coronavirus cases rise to 1,097 in Georgia, 38 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has now passed a thousand across Georgia and deaths from the virus continue to rise as health officials work to test more patients.

As of Tuesday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 1,097, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths is now 38, an increase from 32 Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 361 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 56 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of patients were 60 or older.

As of Tuesday, more than 5,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH.

Of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 89 have at least one confirmed case of the virus. The cases by county as of 7 p.m. Tuesday are as follows:

Advertisement

Fulton 191

Dekalb 107

Dougherty 101

Cobb 90

Bartow 76

Gwinnett 46

Cherokee 30

Carroll 26

Lee 24

Clayton 21

Clarke 17

Hall 16

Henry 13

Douglas 12

Fayette 12

Floyd 12

Lowndes 11

Coweta 10

Richmond 10

Forsyth 8

Gordon 8

Polk 8

Rockdale 8

Chatham 7

Columbia 6

Laurens 6

Newton 6

Paulding 6

Troup 6

Early 5

Glynn 5

Houston 5

Oconee 5

Spalding 5

Bibb 4

Mitchell 4

Muscogee 4

Pickens 4

Sumter 4

Tift 4

Worth 4

Baker 3

Crisp 3

Effingham 3

Lamar 3

Lumpkin 3

Monroe 3

Peach 3

Terrell 3

Baldwin 2

Barrow 2

Bryan 2

Butts 2

Coffee 2

Seminole 2

Stephens 2

Whitfield 2

Ben Hill 1

Burke 1

Camden 1

Catoosa 1

Charlton 1

Chattooga 1

Clinch 1

Colquitt 1

Dawson 1

Fannin 1

Greene 1

Harris 1

Heard 1

Irwin 1

Jasper 1

Liberty 1

Lincoln 1

Macon 1

Madison 1

Meriwether 1

Miller 1

Morgan 1

Pierce 1

Pulaski 1

Randolph 1

Tattnall 1

Telfair 1

Turner 1

Twiggs 1

Walton 1

Washington 1

Unknown 79

County numbers are based on patient county of residence when health officials were notified. State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE: Mayor signs bill to bring relief for Atlanta airport businesses' employees

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said.

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

At least two Georgia cities imposed nighttime curfews for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.