Confirmed tornado causes damages in North Dallas, surrounding areas

People in several North Texas neighborhoods are assessing the damage and beginning to clean up after at least one confirmed tornado touched down Sunday night.

The FOX 4 Weather team confirmed a tornado near Dallas Love Field just after 9 p.m. It reportedly touched down later near Interstate 635 and Skillman Avenue.

FOX 4 viewers shared video of the tornado in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Additional pictures show the grey funnel from the tornado near a Rockwall neighborhood.

A significant amount of damage was reported near Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, along with parts of Garland, Richardson, Rockwall, and Sachse.

The roof was ripped off the Northway Church on Walnut Hill Lane, as well as the Home Depot on Forest Lane near the Central Expressway. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Station 41 on Royal Lane was almost completely destroyed.

Several homes on Pemberton Drive near Royal Lane had their roofs ripped off. Trees were uprooted and tossed around and at least one SUV was lifted up from a driveway and overturned.

Fortunately, Dallas officials said they haven’t received any reports of fatalities or significant injuries.

Mayor Eric Johnson said the city of Dallas opened the Bachman Recreation Center for those seeking shelter after being displaced by Sunday's storms.

According to Oncor, more than 100,000 homes and businesses remain in the dark in North Texas Monday morning. The majority of those power outages are in Dallas, especially east of Interstate 35 were numerous power lines were damaged by the storm.

Many roads in North Dallas are still closed as crews work to clear the debris and downed power lines.

Dallas ISD said the following schools are closed Monday because of storm damage: Cary Middle School, Cigarroa Elementary School, Pershing Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Walnut Hill Elementary School, and David G. Burnet Elementary School.

First responders said they believe Walnut Hill Elementary School could be a total loss because of the water and gas leaks inside.

Jefferson High School was also hit by the tornado and significantly damaged. The school already had some construction work underway on the property and one of the construction trailers was ripped apart in the storm and flipped on top of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Episcopal School of Dallas and Saint Mark’s School of Texas are also closed on Monday.

Richardson ISD officials said they will be assessing damages, and schools could be canceled or delayed Monday. If they are, parents will be notified by phone, email and text.

Midlothian ISD canceled classes at all schools Monday because of widespread power outages in the area.

