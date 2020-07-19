Comcast extends free internet services for low-income families an additional 60 days

Comcast announced on Saturday that it will be extending free internet services with their Internet Essentials package which will be available to new and/or eligible customers.

The offer was originally set to expire on June 30, however the company elected to extend it for another 60 days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

Comcast also plans to continue to waive the requirement for customers to be clear of past-due balances on their account in order to allow them to qualify for the extension.

“For almost a decade, Comcast has been helping to level the playing field for families in need so they can benefit from all the Internet has to offer. So, we’re happy to be able to extend this 60 days of free Internet service to new customers,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services. “Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends.”

The company hopes to help bridge the gap for students who are learning from home and don’t have the same “digital equity” as their fellow alumni.

Comcast’s Internet Essentials initiative began in 2011 and has connected more than two million low-income families to the internet, according to a news release.

This offer may come as welcome news as millions of students in the United States learned Friday that they are unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall because of cases surging throughout the states.

What role children play in the COVID-19 pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as states debate what the best practice is for returning children to school without putting them in danger of further spreading the virus.

The Trump administration says the science “is very clear,” but many doctors who specialize in pediatrics and infectious diseases say much of the evidence is inconclusive.

Several studies suggest, but don’t prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms.

While the majority of children who tested positive for the virus do not become critically ill, they did suffer other ailments associated with catching the novel coronavirus such as blood clots, organ damage and multi-inflammatory syndrome, according to a the CDC.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions. That is the biggest challenge,” said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a pediatrics professor at the University of Florida and former scientist at the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.