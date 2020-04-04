College Park officer injured during police pursuit

A College Park police officer has been injured during a chase of a suspect Saturday morning.

The City of College Park tells FOX 5 that earlier on Saturday, an officer began pursuing a suspect. Officials have not yet said what started the pursuit.

The chase, which went into another jurisdiciton, ended near Hapeville. At some point in time, the situation became an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is now in custody.

During the pursuit, police say a College Park officer was injured. The officer's status is unknown.

Officials say that the GBI was requested by the College Park Police Department to investigate the shooting Saturday morning.

