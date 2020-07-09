Cobb police investigate double shooting

Cobb County police are investigating after at least two people were shot in Vinnings late Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the shooting happened near Suffex Green Ln and Paces Walk.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.