Cobb County Police search for suspected bank robber

Cobb County police are investigating after a man gave a bank teller a demand note and ran away with cash Friday.

According to police, the suspect went into the Wells Fargo bank in the 5000 block of Floyd Road around 9:50 a.m.

An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect after he showed a bank employee the demand note. He then left the bank on foot, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a mustache, somewhere between 30 and 40 years old, with a slender build. He was seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and shoes with holes on the top.

Anyone with any information should call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

