Cobb County police search for 'armed and danger carjacking suspect'

Cobb County police say they are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect along the Interstate 285 corridor near the Chattahoochee River.

Police officers were seen swarming the area near Akers Mille Road SE and Powers Ferry Road near Interstate 285. One witness told FOX 5 News they were gearing up bulletproof vests.

Police confirmed the suspect was involved in an earlier carjacking. Police said the suspect ended up at the Walton on the Chattahoochee, formerly the Riverbend Apartments. Shots were fired during the incident, but police have not officially confirmed anyone was shot.

FOX 5 crews spotted dozens of law enforcement officers from several agencies including the Cobb County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

Drivers are asking to avoid the area if possible.

FOX 5 has crews gathering more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.