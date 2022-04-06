Officer-involved shooting shuts down bridge at I-75 in Cobb County

A shooting investigation involving a law enforcement officer resulted in the closure of a bridge over I-75 in Cobb County early Wednesday evening.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the Chastain Road bridge has been shutdown

Caution tape is being put up around the bridge, the Cobb County Department of Transportation said.

A bridge over I-75 in Cobb County closed due a shooting investigation involving law enforcement. (Cobb County Department of Transportation)

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Cobb County police confirmed no officers were injured during the shooting.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

